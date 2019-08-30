Chicken lasagna rolls by Chef Simon Webster

To assemble the lasagna, grease a loaf pan and set aside. Add the crushed tomatoes to the bottom of the pan. Lay the lasagna noodles flat on a clean work surface. Spread about 1/2 cup of filling across the top of each noodle and roll it up. Place in the baking dish with edges facing up. Repeat with remaining noodles. When the dish is filled, add the remaining Alfredo sauce. Place in the oven and bake until sauce is bubbling and lasagna is heated through. About 30 minutes. Sprinkle with grated parmesan after removing from the oven.