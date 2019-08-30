Bullard announces new city manager

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - From The City of Bullard:
On Thursday, August 29th, 2019, Mayor Pam Frederick announced David Hortman as City Manager for the City of Bullard.
A seven-member search committee consisting of Council members and local stakeholders worked with recruiter Bob Turner of Strategic Government Resources through the hiring process.
Out of the 50 applications received for the position, the committee felt Hortman was the best fit.
Hortman has worked for the City of Bullard since 2006, working his way up and into the Director of Utilities position, and has proven his dedication to the City of Bullard and its residents.
He will begin his duties as City Manager on October 1.
