Webxtra: SFA preparing for tough season opener at Baylor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjacks will begin their 93rd season of completion on the road at Baylor University in Waco.
The team admits the game will not be easy with SFA being a FCS team going up against Baylor for the fifth time in school history.
According to the Baylor game day notes, the Bears are 4-0 all-time against SFA with the most recent meeting a 48-0 victory at Floyd Casey Stadium in 2011. In that matchup, Robert Griffin III kick-started his Heisman campaign with 343 total yards.
SFA is entering the season with Colby Carthel as the 20th head coach in team history. Carthel was hired from Texas A&M Commerce where he led the team to a national title at the Division II level.
The game will kickoff at 6 pm Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.