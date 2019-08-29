Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve your neighbors in East Texas this week

East Texas (KLTV) - If you’re wondering how to meet new people or are looking for a way to help those in need, here’s the list you need to see.
Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.
Heart to Heart Hospice
Many volunteers say that volunteering in a hospice gives them a deeper appreciation for life. They say that they’re less likely to get upset about small annoyances, like traffic jams or long lines at the store. Hospice volunteers feel a deep sense of satisfaction at being able to help someone at the end of their life, and they feel like they’ve made a real, significant contribution to their community. Hospice volunteers also get to make deep connections with patients and their families. For more information on how YOU can make difference, contact Carrie Blackwell at 903-593-6619
CASA for Kids of East Texas
You can make a difference in the life of a child. Every child deserves a chance in life. Become a CASA and be that chance for a child. CASA advocates are the voice for children in foster care. They build relationships with children and speak up for their best interest in court, giving 4 – 12 hours of their time per month. For more information, call our office at 903-597-7725 or visit our website
Hope Haven of East Texas
Would you like to help children who are in foster care in our community, but aren’t able to take a child into your home at this time? Become a volunteer with Hope Haven! Volunteers help take adolescent girls to appointments, fun outings, and spend time just hanging out. Submit your volunteer application online at https://hhofet.org/volunteer-application
Hospice of East Texas
Volunteers give the gift of time! Exciting News!!! The Hospice of East Texas is opening a brand-new Thrift Shop in Jacksonville! We have wonderful Volunteer opportunities in the new Thrift Shop! In addition, caring Volunteers are needed in the Longview area. We can find the right “fit” for you! Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice –www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@christushealth.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide
A non-profit charity that partners with the IRS to provide free tax assistance to the low to medium income taxpayers. especially those over 60 years of age. Experienced preparing tax returns or want to learn to prepare tax returns for others you need to volunteer. If you enjoy meeting and talking with people, please volunteer as a Client Facilitator or Greeter who signs in clients and records activity. A Technology Coordinator is needed to oversee equipment operations in Smith and Gregg Counties. Apply online at http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication or http://www.aarpfoundation.org/tax-aidevolunteer. For information or apply call 1-888-227-7669, or locally call (903) 581-1809.
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
Become a “Day Club” friend. Our Tuesday and Thursday Day Club program is popular with both clients, who enjoy the company and activities with other participants and friends, as well as their caregivers, who get a much-needed break. Volunteers in Day Club become a “friend” to participants and assist them with program activities and crafts. For more information please contact our office at (903) 509-8323.
Smith County
Smith County needs qualified volunteers to supplement clerical work in various county departments. From scanning documents, data entry, running a mail sorting machine to answering telephones, we have several opportunities to make an impact in Smith County government. For more information, email volunteer@smith-county.com or call 903-590-2671.
Therapet
We are looking for volunteers with or without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Saturday, September 14 from 2-4 pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste. 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: (903) 535-2125 or info@therapet.org
City of Tyler
The City of Tyler needs volunteers to cover the front desk at the Glass Recreation Center for a summer program. These volunteers will be trained, and constant support will be provided. Computer, phone and interpersonal skills are ideal for this position. If you would like to volunteer for a particular day, Monday – Friday from 9:00 – 3:00, please contact6 Katrina at 903-595-7243 or email volunteertyler@tylertexas.com
PATH
People Attempting to Help needs volunteers in reception, food pantry, casework, and as youth mentors through Bev’s Kid Reach. PATH is open Monday – Thursday from 8am until 6pm. For more information, contact Mark Richardson at (903) 617-2821 or Volunteer@PATHhelps.org to learn more.
North Tyler Developmental Academy
North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Sonja at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671
For other volunteering opportunities please go to "Get Connected East Texas" at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: melkins@hospiceofeasttexas.org
