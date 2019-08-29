Thursday’s weather: A slight chance for rain. High 94

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm again this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be light today and a slight chance for rain is still in the forecast for this afternoon, but any showers will most likely be few and far between for the next few days. Temperatures today will reach the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Much the same for Friday with temperatures in the mid 90s again Friday afternoon. Slight chances for rain will last into Friday and Saturday afternoons, but don’t expect much. The weekend will be partly cloudy and hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s right through the Labor Day holiday. Mostly sunny for much of next week with temperatures at or just slightly above average for this time of year.