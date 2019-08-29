Texas Fishing Report

AMISTAD: Water stained; 89-93 degrees; 31.62 feet low. Black bass are good on frogs, spooks, Pop-Rs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, swimbaits, and soft plastic worms. Striped bass are fair on Red Fins and large topwaters. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good on cheesebait, shrimp, and nightcrawlers under a cork in 6-15 feet. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines, droplines, and throwlines on live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.