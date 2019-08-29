Sulphur Springs police investigating drive-by shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Police in Sulphur Springs are asking for help solving a drive-by shooting case.
Police say the shooting happened about 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Calvert Street. People were at the residence at the time of the shooting, however, no one was injured, according to Det. Jason Reneau.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Sulphur Springs Police Department posted about the incident Thursday on social media, asking anyone with information to come forward.
To provide details on the case, contact Reneau at 903-885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.
