Shots fired at Pittsburg Police Dept. building; search for suspects underway

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Camp County are searching for whoever fired shots at the Pittsburg Police Department building late Wednesday.
According to the department, an unknown person fired at least four shots at the building on South Greer Boulevard around 10:45 p.m.
The building was occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (903) 843-3131 or the Pittsburg Police Department at (903) 856-3330.
Anonymous tips are accepted.
