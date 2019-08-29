Prolific serial killer Samuel Little indicted for Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who may be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history has been indicted for the Lubbock murder of Bobbie Ann Fields-Wilson in 1993. Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Lubbock Police will hold a news conference on Thursday at 2 p.m. You will be able to watch the news conference on KCBD.com.
Samuel Little, 79, has been linked to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states. He has admitted to more than 90 murders across the country.
Officials say Little is in failing health, which has caused him to be forthcoming with investigators, including drawing pictures of some of the victims he has murdered and details on the others. The FBI released this list of Little’s confessions last year and they continue to add to it.
So far there are more than 60 of Little’s descriptions, including more than 20 detailed drawings. One of these drawings is said to be Bobbie Ann Fields-Wilson, a woman who was killed right here in Lubbock, and a case that has gone unsolved for 26 years.
According to the original 1993 police report, police say they got the call of a dead person lying near the road on Keel avenue. It says a family was walking when they stumbled across what they thought was a dead animal in the field near the roadway, but it was the body of Fields-Wilson.
In November 2018, Lubbock Police said Little was not connected to any of the unsolved homicides in Lubbock. However, he admitted to killing a woman in Odessa, Wichita Falls, and Houston.
This week, a Lubbock Grand Jury indicted Little for Fields-Wilson’s murder on a bond of $100,000. No details on how he is connected to the murder has been released yet.
According to the FBI list, Little has not confessed to any murder related to Lubbock. Although, Little has been to the city. He was arrested in Lubbock in 2006 for shoplifting from the Walmart at 4th and Frankford along the West Loop.
The closest confessions we could find to Lubbock were in Wichita Falls and Houston with these two drawings to go along with it. According to the confessions, Little recalls he killed a black woman in Wichita Falls around 1976 or 1977 and disposed her body somewhere outside Wichita Falls. The other Texas related confession is from Houston. Little says he killed a black woman in Houston between 1976 and 1979 or 1993 and claims she was in her late 20′s. Both these descriptions have matching factors, but don’t match up completely with the murder of Fields-Wilson. Officials have not revealed how they connected him to this murder yet.
During Little’s 2014 trial in Los Angeles, prosecutors said he was likely responsible for at least 40 killings since 1980. Authorities at the time were looking for possible links to deaths in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Officials say there has been no false information given by Little about his victims.
Gary Ridgway, the so-called Green River Killer, pleaded guilty to killing 49 women and girls, making him the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history in terms of confirmed victims, though he said he killed 71.
