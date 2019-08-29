Pedestrian dies from injuries following Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash in Jacksonville.
About 8:55 p.m. Monday, Jacksonville Police Department officers responded to the crash on South Jackson Street.
Thursday, police identified the man as Edwin McCuin, 69 of Jacksonville.
According to Capt. Robert Mitchell, McCuin was crossing the road between intersections when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south in the outside lane.
He was transported to a hospital in Jacksonville and then flown to a hospital in Tyler. McCuin later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.