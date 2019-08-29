Panola College’s food pantry ‘feeds the need’ of its students

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) — College is stressful enough. From the seemingly endless studying to the rigorous exams, students already have enough to occupy their minds.
Whether they get to eat, however, shouldn’t be a concern.
Panola College just launched a food pantry to assist students and faculty members who struggle to put food on the table, which at this specific school is a sizable portion of the student body.
“If you have the opportunity to bless someone, you take it,” said Katy Chance, residential life coordinator at the community college in Carthage, Texas. “Sometimes you do need a little extra help.”
According to a survey recently launched by Panola College, 45 percent of its 2,700 students report having difficulties accessing food, due to the costs. Another 29 percent reported not eating because they simply didn’t have enough food.
One of those students is Tony Jeter.
“The only time I would eat is when I’d work, I worked at Subway and I would eat a sandwich and go to class.”
Jeter works multiple jobs and, at one point, said she went more than two days without eating.
“It’s just a hard thing to process, but really I just prayed about it.”
Jeter was elated when she got word of Panola College’s efforts to open a food pantry.
“I think it’s an amazing idea.”
The pantry is a small operation right now tucked away in Chance’s office in the Student Center. Shelves are stocked with macaroni and canned goods, as well as hygiene products for students.
The pantry even has an Amazon Wishlist, where its needs can be met by generous donors. Click here to give.
To get items from the food pantry, a student simply needs to bring his/her Panola College ID.
