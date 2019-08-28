East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans remain in effect for Kaufman, Henderson, Anderson, Houston, Trinity, and Rusk Counties until further notice. After some very heavy rainfall over the southern sections of East Texas on Wednesday morning...no more rain is expected overnight tonight. Rain chances for Thursday and Friday will be slight and limited to the afternoon/evening hours. Over the Labor Day Weekend, we are looking for slightly lower humidity values and plenty of sunshine. Lows should remain in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 90s. Next chances for any rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with just a few possible during the afternoon/evening hours. Through this entire forecast period, lows should remain in the lower to middle 70s and highs in the middle 90s. No severe weather is expected.