Lifelong East Texan, World War II veteran celebrates 95th birthday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A World War II veteran and lifelong East Texan celebrated his 95th birthday Thursday, surrounded by his family and friends.
Ardene Hendley was born on this date in 1924 in Grand Saline. He served in the Pacific campaign during the Second World War, and returned to East Texas to raise family with his wife, Sue.
Ever the kidder, he shared his thoughts on a lifetime spent in Smith County.
“It’s a blessing, and I came here and Brookshire’s didn’t have but one store here when I came here in ’46,” said Hendley. “And now they are all over. All over. And they are higher on their prices."
An avid golfer, Hendley also wanted to make sure we mentioned he has six hole-in-ones in his lifetime.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.