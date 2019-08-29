Henderson County sheriff’s deputies arrest 4 during Tyler drug raid

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people during a raid on an apartment complex in Tyler Tuesday night. For one suspect, it was her second arrest for possession of meth in about a week.
The drug raid also resulted in the seizure of a half-pound of methamphetamine, black tar heroin, suspected cocaine, crack, marijuana, and a gun.
“The dedication of our Narcotics Investigators and the men and women supporting them is getting this horrible drug out of the hands of addicts and would-be users,” Henderson County Sheriff Hillhouse said in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. “Our anti-drug crew – including K-9 Deputy Max – has brought in one and a quarter pounds of ready-to-be-sold meth this month alone.”
The Facebook post stated that Hillhouse’s narcotics investigators have taken $56,759 worth of meth off the streets in August.
The drug raid started at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it was conducted at an apartment complex located on Old Omen Road, the Facebook post stated. Officers with the Tyler Police Department assisted the NCSO deputies during the raid.
In addition to the drugs and the gun found at that location, law enforcement officers found scales, baggies, and other items commonly used to distribute drugs, the Facebook post stated.
According to the post, Teresa Michelle Steppe, 53, of Chandler, was arrested at the scene. Last week, she was arrested for allegedly possessing a quarter-pound of meth.
“She quickly bonded out, but Hillhouse’s Investigators stayed on the case as she moved to Tyler where they arrested her again,” the Facebook post stated.
Three other people were arrested during the raid as well.
Steppe is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charge. Her bond amount has been set at $50,000.
Other arrests and charges included the following:
- Christopher Lee Lovelady, 34, of Tyler: Four counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. His collective bond amount has been set at $203,000.
- Charles Maurine Sanchez, 52, of Tyler: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. His collective bond amount has been set at $50,500.
- Courtney Crede Singleton, 34, of Tyler: possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Her bond amount has been set at $50,000.
In the Facebook post, Hillhouse praised narcotics investigators Gabriel Shue, Kenneth Slaton, and Wayne Nutt for their efforts in leading the raid. He also thanked Major David Faught and the Tyler Police Department for their assistance.
“In the one big meth arrest earlier which landed suspect Steppe in jail, a quarter of a pound of the contraband was found during the drug raid at a home in the 19000 block of Red Oak in Larue,” the Facebook post stated.
In the Facebook post, Hillhouse said that particular amount of meth had an estimated street value of $11,350.
