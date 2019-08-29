Dolphins vs. Saints features fight for final roster spots

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints take on the Miami Dolphins Thursday night for the final pre-season game with a few remaining roster sports up for grabs. Fans get to watch up close as those fringe players take the field at the Superdome.
There are a lot of players on the roster bubble looking to make the final 53 man roster.
The Saints took time away from the practice field to celebrate their stellar 2018 campaign at the 51st annual Meet the Saints luncheon on Wednesday night.
Coach Sean Payton handed out awards to players like star linebacker Demario Davis and others for their contributions on and off the field. But the Dolphins game – like many pre-season enders – will not be about the starters. Instead players fighting for starting jobs or practice squad spots will have one more shot to earn a position.
Players like undrafted rookie running back Devine Ozigbo has turned heads at training camp with his quick speed and work ethic, and while he did fumble the ball two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s had some impressive moments.
“I’ve done what I could. I’ve tried, I’ve given 110 percent every day so I’m going to keep doing that and if the coaches agree that’s enough then I’ll continue to do so,” he said. “But i definitely think I’ve given it the effort that i have so we’ll see how it goes.”
Ozigbo joins a few other players looking to make the team like Deontre Harris who is looking to be the Saints’ return specialist, and backup tight end Dan Arnold who is coming off an impressive showing against the New York Jets.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.