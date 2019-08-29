Construction date set for new playground at Tyler’s Gassaway Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler city park considered hidden and unsafe is less than a month from an upgrade designed by area kids.
Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, City of Tyler Parks and Rec and the community will join KaBOOM! on Saturday, Sept. 21 to transform an empty site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground at Gassaway Park.
The build is expected to take just six hours. Currently, Gassaway Park is in a hidden area downhill from the neighborhoods, making it inconvenient and not safe for families and kids, according to the City of Tyler.
The project will create a gathering space at the top of the hill that is welcoming for kids and can be better utilized, according to the city.
In July, kids from the surrounding community came together to draw their dream playground. The playground is based on their drawings.
It will be the 40th build by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.
The playground build will start with a kick-off ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 - 9 a.m. at Gassaway Park, 3096 Shady Trail Dr. in Tyler.
The build will take six hours and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to start at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.