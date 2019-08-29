City of Whitehouse seeks new police chief

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Whitehouse is looking to hire a new police chief after parting ways with Ed Morris who had been in the position since October 2015.
The city’s Finance/HR Director, Jennifer Lusk, released the following statement regarding Morris’ departure.
The City has determined that new leadership within out police department is necessary. Ed Morris has been Police Chief since October 2015. We want to thank Chief Morris for his service and wish him nothing but the best.
The City of Whitehouse has not confirmed whether Morris was fired or resigned
This a developing story. KLTV will provide updates as we learn more.
