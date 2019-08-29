City of Jacksonville purchases fire boat to patrol Lake Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A new patrol unit will be on Lake Jacksonville this Labor Day weekend.
The City has purchased a new fire boat, enabling the City to provide fire protection and rescue operations at Lake Jacksonville, which is in city limits.
The boat was purchased through an interlocal agreement with the City of Grand Prairie.
The 24-foot, 2011 Harbor Guard Fire Hawk is equipped with a firefighting nozzle that can pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute, using the water from the lake.
“The Fire Department is excited to have this newest piece of equipment,” said Fire Chief Keith Fortner, “We are continuously evaluating how to close the gaps of potentially unprotected areas within our city, and now we have the ability to reach boat houses with fire suppression and provide an overall safer environment.”
City Manager Greg Smith says purchasing the boat was a priority.
“Lake Jacksonville is among the City’s biggest assets,” Smith says. "This boat will provide additional public safety services to our residents and many visitors.”
The boat will patrol on weekends and holidays.
“You can have it for fire suppression, but more appropriately what we’re looking for is being able to do water rescue operations, and last case scenario do body recoveries,” Fortner said.
