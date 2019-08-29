AAA Texas: Labor Day gas prices lowest since 2016

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s good news at the gas pump if you’re planning on traveling this holiday weekend.
In Texas, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded is $2.31, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than a week ago and 29 cents less when compared to prices a year ago.
The latest numbers put Labor Day gas prices at their lowest since 2016, when the average price was $2.01 per gallon.
Texans squeezing in that last summer road trip will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday, according to AAA Texas.
The average price for drivers in Longview is $2.30, one cent under statewide average. Drivers in Lubbock are seeing an average of $2.23, eight cents below the statewide average.
Drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.57, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.09 per gallon.
Click here to find the average gas prices in other metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas.
The national average price per gallon is at $2.58, which is two cents less than this day last week and 26 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The same can be said for two-thirds of all states, which have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year. It’s possible some areas may see gas prices increase by a few pennies ahead of the holiday weekend, but AAA Texas says those jumps will be short-term.
