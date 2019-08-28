Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will continue to see rain move through our southern counties throughout the late morning and early afternoon. We should start to see clearing in the mid-afternoon to early evening. A few stray showers could also develop along and north on I-20 but won’t be anything close to what we saw yesterday. The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures on the cooler side, only warming to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight temperatures will cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow we will warm to the low 90s, see partly sunny skies, and keep a low chance of seeing a few afternoon showers. Similar conditions will carry over into Friday. For Labor Day weekend expect clear sunny skies, a light breeze, and temperatures in the lower 90s. The start of the next work week will be sunny, hot and dry.