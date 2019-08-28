‘We need it to spread like wildfire’: Amarillo Fire Department enters in nationwide contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has entered into the nationwide Close Before You Doze contest to help spread safety awareness.
The Close Before You Doze campaign helps educate millions of people about the critical impact that closing your bedroom door can have in stopping the spread of a fire and ultimately saving lives.
On Facebook, AFD has posted their video submission which educates viewers on the importance of closing bedroom doors before going to bed at night in case of a home fire.
AFD has asked for the community to help vote for their video once voting opens on the Close Your Door website.
When the public votes on the top eight videos, Underwriters Laboratories will donate $25,000 to the public education fund of the winning fire department.
AFD said to check their Facebook page to know when voting officially opens.
You can watch AFD’s contest submission video, here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.