Sports writer pens book about Newton coach’s life, legacy

NEWTON, TEXAS (KTRE) - In 2017, Fox Sports Southwest writer and director Dave Burchett was assigned to work a state title game involving Newton High School.
The team won and Burchett formed a friendship with the late Coach W.T. Johnston which later led to him writing a book about his life and the impact he had on and off the field.
The book is called “Between the White Lines: Coach W.T. Johnston’s Determined Pursuit of Ultimate Victory.”
Portions of the profit from the book will go to the W.T. Johnston Scholarship Fund.
Burchett will be in Newton on Oct. 18 when the Eagles host Hemphill for homecoming. He will be signing books and 100 percent of the money raised that night goes to the scholarship fund.
