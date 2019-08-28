Police: Marshall ISD bus crashes into parked car; bus driver arrested

The bus driver, identified as Mareida McCay of Marshall, was interviewed and stated that she just left the bus barn and had reached down to pick up some paperwork. When she looked up, she was travelling northbound in the southbound lane of Sanford, and she felt an impact. She stated that she believed she had struck a curb and continued driving to pick up students on her bus route. There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident and the driver did not sustain any injuries.