Police: Marshall ISD bus crashes into parked car; bus driver arrested

From Marshall police
MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall Police Department was notified of a hit and run crash Monday morning that occurred in the 1200 block of Sanford at approximately 06:45 am. An unoccupied silver Buick Le Sabre vehicle was parked legally facing southbound on the west side of Sanford St. A witness told the investigating MPD traffic officer that he believed an MISD bus struck the Buick.
With the full cooperation of MISD administration and MISD transportation officials, other MPD officers went to the MISD bus barn located at the intersection of Sanford and West Emory where they located a bus that had recently been damaged. That recent damage was consistent with the damage done to the Buick on Sanford St.
The bus driver, identified as Mareida McCay of Marshall, was interviewed and stated that she just left the bus barn and had reached down to pick up some paperwork. When she looked up, she was travelling northbound in the southbound lane of Sanford, and she felt an impact. She stated that she believed she had struck a curb and continued driving to pick up students on her bus route. There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident and the driver did not sustain any injuries.
The evidence gave investigators probable cause to believe that the driver had to have known that the impact was more than the bus striking a curb, and she was placed under arrest for “Duty on striking unattended vehicle > $200”
