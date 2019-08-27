East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans are officially in effect for Kaufman, Henderson, Anderson, Houston, Trinity, and Rusk Counties until further notice. Just a few scattered showers possible for the rest of the day today, then chances begin increasing once again during the overnight hours. We are looking for more of a general rainfall where all of East Texas has a chance of seeing at least a little rain throughout the day. For most, rainfall totals should be less than .50″. Some areas may exceed 1″ in some of the heavier rainfall. Cooler temperatures are expected as well for Wednesday as Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies are likely. Rain chances on Thursday/Friday will be fairly low, just a 20% for a few to develop during the afternoon/evening hours. Heading into the Labor Day Weekend, we are looking for Mostly Sunny and Very Warm conditions. No rain is forecast at this time.