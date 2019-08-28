Nonprofit in Tyler works to end human trafficking through education, guidance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Being a voice for the voiceless: that’s the purpose behind a nonprofit in Tyler, “For the Silent.” While their name might seem self-explanatory, the issues they fight every day are much more complicated.
Allie Braden comes to work every day with a personal reason to fight for those who are being exploited.
“Somebody who’s been there, who can say, ‘Hey, my story is my story, and yours, and yours,'” said Braden. “But I know we have some common ground that we can relate to each other.”
Braden said it’s an epidemic we can all do something about. Pulling from the name of her organization by educating others on the red flags.
“We like to empower the voices of girls who might be victims, or high-risk youth because other people aren’t amplifying their voices or listening.” Braden said. “We like to say, it’s not because survivors don’t have a voice, it’s just that their voice isn’t being heard, they are being overlooked.”
And realizing the stigma surrounding human trafficking and child exploitation is not what Hollywood has made it out to be.
“People think of the movie Taken, where a girl is kidnapped and we are still correcting that narrative. That’s not what it looks like,” Braden explained.
Through programs and outreach, For the Silent gives people the tools to know what recruitment and what the grooming process looks like.
“An injustice against one of us is an injustice against us all. As humanity, we are all in this together," she added.
For the Silent offers a number of training resources for individuals and organizations. For more information about the nonprofit, or to join the fight to end exploitation, you can learn more on For the Silent’s website.
