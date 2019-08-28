New rules will expand deer hunting opportunities in several East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New rules adopted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will expand deer hunting opportunities for hunters in several East Texas counties.
The changes will go into effect for the 2019-20 hunting season. Under the new guidelines, TPWD is expanding doe days in 20 other counties from four to 16 days beginning with the start of the general hunting season on Nov. 2.
Those counties include Smith, Rains, Wood, Van Zandt, Hopkins, Hunt, Navarro, Delta, Ellis, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Bell, Burleson, Kaufman, Limestone, Milam, Titus and Williamson.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to Wood County Game Warden Kurt Kelley to learn more about what the changes mean.
