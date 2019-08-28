Nacogdoches Dragons adjusting to class and game week prep

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are in ‘game week mode’. The players are also having to adjust to school. The first week of the season is also the first game week of the season.
“It is going to be a special week with us having a home game on the first week of the school year,” Darren Allman said. “The challenge is when you start the first week of school and the first game of the week is the distractions that come with school. Those kids got a lot with trying to get settled into their classrooms and so it is a change in routine. I don’t think it will take us long to get back into the routine."
The Dragons will take on Kilgore to start the season on Friday night at Dragon Stadium.
“Fundementally they are a team that is going to be well coached,” Allman said. “They are used to winning. They are coming in expecting to win. Teams that do that you will have to play four quarters. They are not going to get phased by going down a touchdown or two. There is plenty to be concerned about going into that first game.”
Allman said the team looks as Kilgore as equals and not as a 5A vs a 4A.
“We do not see ourselves better then them,” Allman said. “I don’t know if our kids look at them as a 4A school. They certainly have the respect from our staff and players of any 5A or 6A school.”
Several players have stepped up at the skill positions but the one that sticks out to Allman is wide receiver Nazavien Floyd.
“He has matured as a leader," Allman said. "He wants the ball. He is a guy that we think can be a difference maker on not just offense but defense.
