EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chance for rain today! A few showers will develop this morning and a few more are expected to develop by early afternoon. Expect a lot of this activity to be farther south than the showers and thundershowers yesterday. The best chance for rain today will be in the southern half of East Texas. Brief, heavy downpours are possible but no severe weather is expected. Thanks to the scattered showers and the extra cloud cover today, temperatures should top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across most of East Texas. Slight chances for rain will stick around through the end of the work week with mostly sunny skies returning this weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend but still not too bad for the holiday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near average in the lower to mid 90s this weekend right through the Labor Day holiday Monday.