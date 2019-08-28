Liberty Hall temporarily closed while planned renovations get underway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler will be closed for the next few weeks while the second phase of planned renovations get underway.
The theater was closed last spring so crews could install a new lighting system. This year, it will be the sound system and the stage that getting upgraded.
Crews started uninstalling old sound system equipment on Wednesday in preparation for a new state-of-the-art audio system.
“We had installed it about 10 years ago, and much of our equipment was reaching the end of it’s useful life," said Julie Goodgame, director of marketing and communications. “So, we started evaluating what needed to be done to keep the theater operational, but also to take it into the next decade and make a real destination for both the artists that we bring in as well as the artists that are running the theater themselves.”
The historic theater will remain closed until Sept. 29., when Card 53 takes the stage as first up on the fall bill.
