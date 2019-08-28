Judge orders imprisoned polygamist leader to give deposition

Judge orders imprisoned polygamist leader to give deposition
Polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs arrives at the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo, Texas.
August 27, 2019 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 3:06 AM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has ordered imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs to give a deposition in a sex abuse case.

KUTV-TV reports that District Judge G. Michael Westfall in St. George on Tuesday ordered Jeffs to provide the deposition from prison in Texas.

Jeffs and a community trust that once belonged to a polygamous sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona border were sued in 2017 by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.

Lawsuits for the trust argued that Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown and isn't fit to testify, while the woman's attorney said there's no evidence that Jeffs isn't mentally competent.

Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting girls he considered brides.