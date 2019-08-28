Henderson County jailer saves man from truck fire

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County jailer is credited with saving the life of a driver found near a burning vehicle Monday.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Jimmy Moseley had finished working a shift at the jail Monday when he found a burning vehicle on FM 317 around 6 p.m.
“I could see tail lights through the flames and a man lying just outside the driver-side door. He was just inches away,” Moseley said, according to a press release. “He was unresponsive, and there was no one else around, so I started dragging him.”
Within minutes the truck was fully engulfed, according to Hillhouse.
Moseley alone at first, and then with the help of a passerby, pulled the victim 15 yards away from the blaze which had now spread to the nearby brush in the ditch where the truck came to a stop, Hillhouse said.
“For every man and woman in our Office, service matters,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “Jimmy’s bravery is this life-threatening, near-tragedy, saved a life and exemplifies the best we have to offer.”
Moseley, he suffered flash burns across his ear down his left cheek on across his left arm, but was able to go home, Hillhouse said.
