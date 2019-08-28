East Texas Ag News: Benefits of using mulch in landscaping

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mulch can be tremendously beneficial to your trees, shrubs, and flower beds.
It can reduce water evaporation as well as increase water absorbing capacity. As mulch covers the soil, it provides weed control and moderates the soil temperature.
Over a period of time, the nutrition in the soil will increase as the mulch breaks down. In turn, this helps to increase the water holding capacity.
You’ll need to add between two and four inches of mulch to the area you’re working with.
Throughout the year, you’ll want a minimum of two inches around your plants.
Locally sourced organic material like hardwood, pine bark, pine straw and others can be great options for mulch.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.