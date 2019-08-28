City of Jacksonville purchases new fireboat

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville has a new fireboat that officials say will aid with rescue operations and fire response at Lake Jacksonville.
The boat was purchased through an interlocal agreement with the City of Grand Prairie, according to a City of Jacksonville news release.
The boat is a Habor Guard Fire Hawk that is 24 feet long.
“The Fire Department is excited to have this newest piece of equipment,” Fire Chief Keith Fortner said. “We are continuously evaluating how to close the gaps of potentially unprotected areas within our city, and now we have the ability to reach boat houses with fire suppression and provide an overall safer environment.”
The department will train with the boat and a crew will patrol the lake during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
