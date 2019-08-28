City council approves Florida-based RV business’ move to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council unanimously approved the first step in a Florida-based RV business’ plans to open a new location in Tyler.
The city council approved a zone change for the property, which is located in the 10900 block of US 69, north of Tyler. According to the request, the property sits on .52-acre in the city limits and 20 acres outside the city limits, which will be annexed.
The property is being purchased for the future use of an RV dealership, which will have a service center, showroom, and sales facility.
The zone change request is to allow a building which was used for floral retail to be used for RV sales, while the other buildings are being constructed.
