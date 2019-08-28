Better East Texas: Any relief in sight for student loan debt?

Perhaps some kind of cap or limit should be imposed based on the average earning in the profession the student is working towards. A $30,000 a year job can’t pay for one hundred thousand dollars in loans. At least not with any reasonableness. If borrowers can’t admit that, then they need some kind of limitations. If not that, then they need to move slower through the college experience, adding income along the way. It is a tough approach but it is required if we are ever to get some relief.