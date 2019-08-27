Winning at home is key for the Red Raiders success

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mental and physical toughness is essential to success in college football, and so is defending your home turf...
We are now less than a week away from the Red Raiders returning home to the Jones, and winning at home will be essential to this years teams success.
Get this, over the last six-years - the Red Raiders are an even 18-18 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Against Big 12 play, the Red Raiders haven't beaten a team NOT named Kansas since 2015.
To make things worse, since Mike Leach’s firing back in December of 2009 - the Red Raiders are 10-25 at home against Big 12 opponents.
So, for head coach Matt Wells and company - they are ready to restore the roar inside of Jones AT&T Stadium.
“First and foremost, winning games at home is one of the most important things that we can do,” Wells said back at Big 12 media days. “We want to make Jones ATT&T Stadium one of the hardest places to play in the Big 12. To me, when you win games at home and go undefeated at home - the goal will always be to go 6-0 at home. If you do that, you will have a special; special season.”
