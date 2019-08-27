Wiley College hosts annual Back to School Bash

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) -Thousands filled the Wiley College Alumni Gymnasium on Sunday for this year’s Back to School Bash.
Students received free school supplies, food, haircuts and health screenings.
The first ever Mr. Wiley College, Brandon Woolette said he hopes the tradition of giving back to the community will continue on after he graduates.
“It amazes me, my heart is absolutely full," Woolette said. "I’m grateful I was able to be apart of something so monumental.”
