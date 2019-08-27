WEBXTRA: Cody Anderson bikes more than 13,600 miles for charity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cody Anderson started riding his bike for charity 40 years ago.
He started up again in November of 2017 and just finished his two-year journey this month. Anderson bikes to raise awareness and donations for the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society and the Salvation Army.
He has biked a more than 13,600 miles. His rides 15 hours a day, three times a month, riding at least 36 hours or more without sleep.
“I’ve walked around the world in mileage to feed the sick, I’ve walked the world in mileage to feed the poor, and I’ve raised over$ 900,000 in my career," Anderson said.
He’s biked across America, broken Guinness world records, and has handfuls of keys to almost every city he’s visited.
