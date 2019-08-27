Tuesday’s Weather: Chance for rain. High 90

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cold front will be moving into East Texas today. Showers and thunderstorms are moving from north to south this morning. Some brief heavy downpours along with lightning and gusty winds are possible, mainly in northern counties. The showers will begin to diminish by late morning and most likely won’t reach much of the Deep East Texas area today. Much of Deep East Texas will stay hot and humid with another heat advisory in effect through the evening. The cold front stalls over the region today and will spark more showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow as it progresses southward tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures today will vary greatly depending on who gets rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s are possible north of I-20, but Deep East Texas will see high temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. As the front pushes farther south tomorrow, all of East Texas will benefit with high temperatures in the upper 80s for most places. Slight chances for rain last through the end of the work week with temperatures returning to near average in the lower to mid 90s this weekend. Lots of sunshine is expected for the holiday weekend right into Labor Day on Monday.