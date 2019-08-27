Texas Tech Chancellor’s residence and furniture to be auctioned

TTU System Chancellor Residence & Furnishings up for auction on Sept. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. 4708 21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79407. Like many luxury items, the Residence and Furnishings will be sold to the highest bidder subject to TTU System approval, so be sure to bid at the auction and buy a piece of the Texas Tech University System’s History! (Source: TTUSystemAuction.com)