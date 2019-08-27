Texas Tech Chancellor’s residence and furniture to be auctioned

TTU System Chancellor Residence & Furnishings up for auction on Sept. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. 4708 21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79407. Like many luxury items, the Residence and Furnishings will be sold to the highest bidder subject to TTU System approval, so be sure to bid at the auction and buy a piece of the Texas Tech University System’s History! (Source: TTUSystemAuction.com)
August 26, 2019 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 1:31 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced an online and in-person auction for the Chancellor’s residence and furnishings at 4708 21st Street in Lubbock.

Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, LTD., Inc., in cooperation with Elements Realty Group LLC, announced the sale in a press release Monday, to include the residence and furnishings at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, both online and at the location of the property.

The residence spans more than 8,000 square feet on 1.438 acres, according to the release. Furnishings to be auctioned include living, family, dining and bedroom furniture, a baby grand piano, outdoor furniture, and more. Furnishings will be sold on-site only, Higgenbotham’s website says.

Photos and details of the residence are available online.

Previews of the property will be available 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 7, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. Interested bidders should contact Chris Vaughn at auction@higgenbotham.com for more information.

