Smith County commissioners approve pay raise for treasurer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning unanimously approved a pay increase for the county treasurer.
Commissioners approved the recommended $77,402.60 salary — about a $2,000 increase — for Smith County Treasurer Kelli White.
Last week, White took her salary grievance to county officials, telling them she was being paid less for doing the same amount of work, or more, than treasurers in counties that are similar in size.
“Even with the $5,000 that has gone through court, I am still in the 20-percent range behind county treasurers with similar duties,” White said last week.
She had proposed a $23,000 raise in pay. White has served Smith County for 19 years.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.