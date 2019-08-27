Smith County commissioners adopt 2019 budget, approve property tax increase

Smith County Commissioners meet Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 27, 2019 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:22 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Property taxes are going up in Smith County. On Tuesday morning, commissioners adopted the proposed 2019 budget, including a property tax increase.

The County is raising the rate by three-quarters of a penny to 34.5 cents per $100 property valuation.

Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips maintained his opposition to the tax increase saying, “It’s just not the right thing to do."

Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix called the decision a tough one.

“It’s my opinion that these are needs not wants,” Nix said when outlining some of the reasons for the proposed increase.

Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton thanked Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and voiced her support for the budget.

“We can’t look solely to the rate of taxation, but the use of taxation," Moran said.

