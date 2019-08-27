Red Zone Top 10 Week 1: Here are the games you can’t miss

1. Longview 6A – It is no surprise to see the Longview Lobos in the top spot. Why wouldn’t they be? The Lobos enter the season as the reigning, defending, undefeated 6A DII Champions. Coach John King will coach his son Haynes at QB for one final season. It is a season where a lot of eyes will be on Haynes as he plays his final season before heading off to Texas A&M University. Longview should be a contender out of 11-6A, but the road to another state title will be rough. The team has lost 39 players to graduation, and 14 of those were starters. Haynes will be the key. Last year the quarterback threw for 3,665 yards and got 41 touchdowns on his way to being named the 6A Player of the Year and the American State Bank Red Zone Player of the Year. On the ground, Kaden Meredith, who had 11 touchdowns last year, could be a key to getting pressure off of Haynes if they can balance the offense. On defense, defensive back Robert Pierce is set to give opponents headaches after he had 65 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 interceptions last season.