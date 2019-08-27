Police continue to investigate gas station burglaries in Bullard, Douglass

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard police said they are continuing to investigate a burglary that happened on August 16.
According to a press release from Bullard police, with assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Alto Police Department, and the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, they have made progress in identifying the suspects connected to the early morning business burglaries that happened in Bullard and Douglass, TX.
Surveillance video from both locations shows a group of suspects utilizing the same vehicles during the commission of the two burglaries.
Bullard police said it is not known at this time the connection with the East Texas area, but investigators have reason to believe the individuals are not from this area.
They said this is still an active investigation they feel will lead to arrest in the near future.
If you have any information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact the Bullard Police Department at (903) 894-7788 or the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777.
