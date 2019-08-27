Pastor who lost child in Texas church attack runs for office

In a May 24, 2018 file photo, Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, standing, speaks during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wake of the shooting at Santa Fe, in Austin, Texas. Pomeroy whose teenage daughter was among more than two dozen people killed during a mass shooting at his church in 2017, announced Sunday, August 25, 2019 that he’ll run as a Republican for state senator in 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Source: Associated Press)