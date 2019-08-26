East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans are in effect for Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, and Rusk Counties until Further Notice. Heat Advisories will be in effect for the SE sections of East Texas from Noon-7 PM on Tuesday. The Tyler/Longview area is not in the advisory. Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, and Lufkin are. Temperature-Humidity Values are expected from 105°-110° during the heat of the day. A weak cold front will slowly move through East Texas during the day on Tuesday allowing rain chances to occur during the morning hours. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible. Rain chances should be near 40%, again over northern areas. A few of the thundershowers may be a bit on the strong side, but not a lot of severe weather is expected. Once we get into the afternoon hours, rain chances diminish to near 20%. An upper-level disturbance will follow this front on Wednesday morning, increasing our rain chances once again to near 60%. Those rain chances should continue into the early afternoon hours, then diminish to near 20% by late afternoon/evening hours. Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday. We start warming up again Thursday through Saturday before another cold front moves in. Not a lot of cool air is expected with the front on Sunday, but morning lows are expected to remain in the lower 70s.