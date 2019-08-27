Longview ISD fires director of transportation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD has fired its director of transportation.
Dale Bohannon was terminated Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, a day after an incident involving two 4-year-old students who were left on a school bus.
Longview ISD has not confirmed that the children left on the bus and the transportation director being let go are related.
A bus driver picked up students at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy to take them home, according to Longview ISD spokesperson Elizabeth Ross. She said the route was new to the driver and that two children were still on the bus when the driver got to Johnston-McQueen Elementary School.
The bus driver picked up the elementary students and continued on her route. After the elementary students were dropped off, the driver proceeded to the bus barn with the two students still on board, Ross said.
The parents of the 4-year-old students called police to report the children as missing. Police checked the bus barn and found the children there. They were unharmed and were taken home by their parents.
The bus driver stayed with the children at the bus barn and they were never left alone, Ross said. The bus driver is not receiving routes at this time.
