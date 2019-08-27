1 injured in Tyler traffic-related incident

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a traffic incident.
The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when Tyler officers were called to a welfare concern in the 11000 block of Highway 271.
Tyler police say a 40-year-old man became involved in an argument with someone and jumped from a vehicle. Police say the man reportedly suffers from mental health issues.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.
