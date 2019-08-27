DPS trooper finds around $250,000 worth of cocaine during traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Safety seized nearly five pounds of cocaine over the weekend during a traffic stop in Carson County.
Around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, a DPS trooper stopped a 2018 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
DPS officials say the trooper then found two vacuum-sealed blocks of cocaine located underneath the back seat. According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $250,000.
The driver, 27-year-old Crystal Farfan of Los Angeles, California, was arrested and charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance.
Farfan was booked into the Carson County Jail.
Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles, California to Columbus, Ohio.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.