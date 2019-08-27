Crews responding to 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 31 west of Chandler

RAW: Traffic at standstill just SSW of Chandler at scene of overturned truck
By Christian Terry and Gary Bass | August 27, 2019 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 4:37 PM

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Emergency personnel have responded to a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 East, just west of Chandler.

Tuesday afternoon, both lanes of eastbound traffic were blocked to drivers for a period of time as crews attempted to remove the vehicle. Now, one lane is open, and traffic is moving again.

The crash occurred on Highway 31 E near Kickapoo Creek.

Chandler Police Department officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene.

KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

Crews responding to crash on Highway 31 East, just west of Chandler. (Source: Christian Terry, KLTV)
Crews responding to crash on Highway 31 East, just west of Chandler. (Source: Christian Terry, KLTV) (Source: Christian Terry)

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.