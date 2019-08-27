Crews responding to 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 31 west of Chandler

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Emergency personnel have responded to a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 East, just west of Chandler.
Tuesday afternoon, both lanes of eastbound traffic were blocked to drivers for a period of time as crews attempted to remove the vehicle. Now, one lane is open, and traffic is moving again.
The crash occurred on Highway 31 E near Kickapoo Creek.
Chandler Police Department officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene.
KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.
